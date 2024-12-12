Grizzly Insider: Bobby Hauck, Trevin Gradney reflect on 2024 season

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies saw their 2024 football season come to an end last week with a 35-18 loss at South Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The conclusion sets up what figures to be an interesting offseason for the Griz, who finished 9-5 one year after reaching the FCS national championship game.

Montana coach Bobby Hauck breaks down the loss to SDSU, reflects on the 2024 season and looks ahead to the offseason in this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran.

Senior cornerback Trevin Gradney, who wore the legacy No. 37 this season, also joins the show. The Billings native talks about his time at UM, discussing the overall experience and his relationships with friends and family.

Gradney was one of 26 seniors on Montana's roster.

To watch this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, see the video player above.

