Grizzly Insider: Bobby Hauck, Nash Fouch talk Delaware win, playoff push

MISSOULA — No. 2-seeded Montana started its 2023 playoff run with a 49-19 win over Delaware inside a snowy Washington-Grizzly Stadium last week.

With the second-round win, Montana advances to the quarterfinal round, where it will host Furman at 7 p.m. Friday.

Coach Bobby Hauck and safety Nash Fouch join this week's Grizzly Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran. To watch show, see the video player above.

Hauck and Fouch recap the win over Delaware, discussing playing in the elements of the snow game. Fouch, a senior from Washington, was in on three tackles against the Blue Hens and forced a fumble. On the season, he ranks sixth on the team with 44 total tackles, including 4.5 for loss. He has one interception and five pass break-ups.

During the show, Fouch talks about the season and how the Griz have played with a swagger and edge since their loss to Northern Arizona earlier this season. Montana has won eight consecutive games since.

No. 2 Montana (11-1) hosts No. 7 Furman (10-2) kick off at 7 p.m. Friday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.