Grizzly Insider: Basketball season heats up at Montana after rivalry matchups last week

MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball teams are coming off a split in the first round of the annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry series last Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

UM's men took care of the Bobcats 77-70 to improve to 13-8 overall and 6-2 in the Big Sky standings, while the women saw an upset bid fall short in a 67-66 defeat to slip to 7-12 overall and 3-5 in the league.

In the first basketball edition of the Grizzly Insider this week, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Montana radio voice Riley Corcoran recap the rivalry games, and catch up with men's coach Travis DeCuire and acting women's head coach Nate Harris.

(Harris recently took over head coaching duties from Brian Holsinger, who remains on leave from the team.)

Also joining the show is Montana guard Joe Pridgen, who had 14 points and six rebounds in the victory over the Bobcats. Pridgen, a grad transfer, is at his fourth school following previous stops at Holy Cross, UNC Wilmington and Northeastern, and he joins the show to discuss his winding journey to the Grizzlies.

UM's men return to Dahlberg Arena this week to host Portland State on Thursday and Sacramento State on Saturday. The Lady Griz will be on the road at PSU on Thursday and at Sac State on Saturday.

