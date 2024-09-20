Grizzly Insider: As ground game improves, RB Nick Ostmo relishing last run at Montana

MISSOULA — No. 9 Montana got its ground game cranked up last week, rushing for 410 yards and seven touchdowns in a 59-2 romp over Morehead State to improve to 2-1.

Running back Nick Ostmo has been a key contributor so far this season. Ostmo, after initially deciding to move on from football after last year, ultimately chose to return as a grad student for his final year of eligibility in 2024. He has rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown in three games so far this year.

Ostmo joins this week's Grizzly Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran. Ostmo discusses his decision to return to the team, the dynamics of the Grizzlies' running game, and the improvement of the program from when he first arrived for his true freshman season in 2019.

Coach Bobby Hauck also joins the show this week to take a look back at the victory over Morehead State and preview the Grizzlies' matchup this week versus No. 24 Western Carolina at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Western Carolina, which is located in Cullowhee, N.C., are 1-2 this season but coming off a 24-17 victory over No. 22 Elon last week. Saturday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on the MTN channel.

