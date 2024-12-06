Grizzly Insider: After Tennessee State win, Montana turns attention to rematch with South Dakota State

MISSOULA — Montana was in a familiar place last Saturday — winning a playoff game inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The 14th-seeded Grizzlies earned a 41-27 win over Tennessee State in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Now, they get ready to hit the road to face two-time reigning national champion South Dakota State, which defeated the Griz 23-3 in last year's championship game.

Montana (9-4) and No. 3-seeded SDSU (10-2) will kick off at noon Mountain time on Saturday in Brookings, S.D.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran break down the win over Tennessee State and look around the FCS playoff field. Seeded teams went 6-2 in last week's first round.

Montana coach Bobby Hauck and kicker/punter Ty Morrison also join the show. Hauck discusses the win over the Tigers, a game in which Morrison made four field goals, including a career-long kick of 50 yards.

Morrison talks about his performance against Tennessee State and his time at Montana. He's in his first season with the Grizzlies after starting his career at College of the Canyons. Morrison has made 16 field goals this season and is 48 of 49 on point-after tries.

To watch this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, see the video player above.

