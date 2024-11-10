Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Ryder Meyer, Jaxon Lee break down Week 11 loss to No. 4 UC Davis

MISSOULA — The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fell to No. 4 UC Davis, 30-14, on Saturday night under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Grizzlies fell to 7-3 and 4-2 in Big Sky Conference play while the Aggies improved to 9-1 and 6-0.

Montana's offense struggled to gain momentum and also with turnovers as the Aggies capitalized and picked up their second-ever win over the Grizzlies.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, and senior safeties Ryder Meyer and Jaxon Lee met with the media after the game to break down UM's loss to UC Davis. To view the full presser, check out the video above.