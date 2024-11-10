Watch Now
Photos: No. 7 Montana loses night game to No. 4 UC Davis

Photos from the football game between No. 7 Montana and No. 4 UC Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) and University of Montana junior Jake Olson (87) celebrate a touchdown during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana freshman Cy Stevenson (52) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) breaks up a pass during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal The University of Montana warms up before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana junior Jo Silver (46) prepares for the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) warms up before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana sophomore Michael Ray (77) warms up before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a sack during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal The University of Montana takes the field to begin the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana freshman Kyon Loud (14) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal The University of Montana takes the field to begin the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a stop during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) makes a reception for a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Garrett Hustedt (56) makes a tackle for a loss of yards during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) is sacked during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) carries the ball for a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates a touchdown during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) scrambles with the ball during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) ssurveys pass options during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal The University of Montana defense make a stop during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana fans cheer during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball for a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) and freshman Jake Mason (57) celebrate a defensive stop during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal The University of Montana takes the field before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana mascot 'Monte' takes the field before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal The University of Montana takes the field to begin the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) makes a catch during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speaks with a referee during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) breaks several tackles to run to the one yard line during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck celebrates with his team during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) and University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) celebrate a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana vs. UC Davis footbal University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) breaks several tackles to run to the one yard line during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / 