Photos: No. 7 Montana loses night game to No. 4 UC Davis

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) and University of Montana junior Jake Olson (87) celebrate a touchdown during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Cy Stevenson (52) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) breaks up a pass during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana warms up before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jo Silver (46) prepares for the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) warms up before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Michael Ray (77) warms up before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a sack during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field to begin the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Kyon Loud (14) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field to begin the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a stop during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) makes a reception for a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Garrett Hustedt (56) makes a tackle for a loss of yards during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) is sacked during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) carries the ball for a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates a touchdown during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) leaps into the endzone for a touchdown during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) scrambles with the ball during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) ssurveys pass options during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense make a stop during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana fans cheer during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball for a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) and freshman Jake Mason (57) celebrate a defensive stop during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) makes a tackle during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana mascot 'Monte' takes the field before the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field to begin the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jace Klucewich (39) makes a catch during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speaks with a referee during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) breaks several tackles to run to the one yard line during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck celebrates with his team during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) and University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) celebrate a first down during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) breaks several tackles to run to the one yard line during the game against University of California-Davis at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

