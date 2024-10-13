Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Riley Wilson, Logan Fife break down Week 7 win over Northern Arizona

MISSOULA — The No. 14 Montana Grizzlies defeated No. 24 Northern Arizona 31-20 on Saturday afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

UM improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Sky play with the win, while NAU fell to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the league.

PHOTOS: NO. 14 MONTANA TOPS NO. 24 NORTHERN ARIZONA IN MISSOULA

The Grizzlies now turn toward their bye week after Saturday's win. UM head coach Bobby Hauck, junior linebacker Riley Wilson and junior quarterback Logan Fife all met with the media after the game to break it down.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.

