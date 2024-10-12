Photos: No. 14 Montana bounces back with 31-20 win over No. 24 Northern Arizona

Share Facebook

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) and Northern Arizona's Zach Lewis bump each other during a game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense make a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) takes the field with the rest of the Grizzlies during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Drew Klumph (83) delivers a big hit during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) moves the ball for a first down during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a first down during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) is pushed out of bounds after a reception during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) dives for a catch during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Pat Hayden (99) chases the Northern Arizona quarterback Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) fights for yards during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) keeps the ball for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) is stopped inches from the goal line during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a one-handed tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) leaps for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates recovering a fumble during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Kenzel Lawler (8) makes a flying tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana seniors Vai Kaho (0) and Hayden Harris (48) pressure the quarterback during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) returns a kick during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) makes an adjustment to the offense during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) catches a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a stop during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) blocks a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

