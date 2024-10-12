Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: No. 14 Montana bounces back with 31-20 win over No. 24 Northern Arizona

Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) and Northern Arizona's Zach Lewis bump each other during a game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies defense The University of Montana defense make a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Evan Schafer University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) takes the field with the rest of the Grizzlies during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Henry Nuce University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Trevin Gradney University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Drew Klumph University of Montana sophomore Drew Klumph (83) delivers a big hit during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Xavier Harris University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) moves the ball for a first down during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a first down during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) is pushed out of bounds after a reception during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Ronald Jackson University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Aaron Fontes University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) dives for a catch during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Ryan Tirrell University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Ryan Tirrell University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Pat Hayden University of Montana senior Pat Hayden (99) chases the Northern Arizona quarterback Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Sawyer Racanelli University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) fights for yards during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) keeps the ball for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies defense The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) is stopped inches from the goal line during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Ronald Jackson University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a one-handed tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Jaxon Lee University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) leaps for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Jaxon Lee University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates recovering a fumble during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Kenzel Lawler University of Montana junior Kenzel Lawler (8) makes a flying tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Hayden Harris and Vai Kaho University of Montana seniors Vai Kaho (0) and Hayden Harris (48) pressure the quarterback during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Chrishawn Gordon University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) returns a kick during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) makes an adjustment to the offense during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Sawyer Racanelli University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) catches a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Henry Nuce University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a stop during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Trevin Gradney University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Riley Wilson University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) blocks a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Aaron Fontes University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports

Photos: No. 14 Montana bounces back with 31-20 win over No. 24 Northern Arizona

close-gallery
  • Eli Gillman
  • Montana Grizzlies defense
  • Evan Schafer
  • Henry Nuce
  • Eli Gillman
  • Trevin Gradney
  • Drew Klumph
  • Xavier Harris
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Junior Bergen
  • Ronald Jackson
  • Logan Fife
  • Aaron Fontes
  • Ryan Tirrell
  • Ryan Tirrell
  • Pat Hayden
  • Logan Fife
  • Sawyer Racanelli
  • Junior Bergen
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Logan Fife
  • Logan Fife
  • Montana Grizzlies defense
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Ronald Jackson
  • Jaxon Lee
  • Logan Fife
  • Eli Gillman
  • Jaxon Lee
  • Junior Bergen
  • Kenzel Lawler
  • Hayden Harris and Vai Kaho
  • Chrishawn Gordon
  • Junior Bergen
  • Logan Fife
  • Sawyer Racanelli
  • Logan Fife
  • Henry Nuce
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Trevin Gradney
  • Riley Wilson
  • Aaron Fontes
  • Eli Gillman
  • Nick Ostmo

Share

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) and Northern Arizona's Zach Lewis bump each other during a game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense make a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) takes the field with the rest of the Grizzlies during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Drew Klumph (83) delivers a big hit during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) moves the ball for a first down during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a first down during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) is pushed out of bounds after a reception during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) dives for a catch during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Pat Hayden (99) chases the Northern Arizona quarterback Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) fights for yards during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) keeps the ball for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) is stopped inches from the goal line during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a one-handed tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) leaps for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates recovering a fumble during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Kenzel Lawler (8) makes a flying tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana seniors Vai Kaho (0) and Hayden Harris (48) pressure the quarterback during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) returns a kick during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) makes an adjustment to the offense during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) catches a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a stop during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) blocks a pass during the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) warms up before the game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next