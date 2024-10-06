Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Riley Wilson, Keelan White break down Week 6 loss to Weber State

MISSOULA — The No. 8 Montana Grizzlies fell in a thriller to Weber State, 55-48, in overtime on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The loss drops Montana to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Sky Conference play. Weber State improves to 3-3 and 2-0 in league play.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior wide receiver Keelan White and junior linebacker Riley Wilson met with the media on Saturday to break down UM's loss to Weber State.

