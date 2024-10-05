Photos: No. 8 Montana stunned by Weber State in overtime

Share Facebook

University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) recovers a fumble during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Grant Glasgow (97) kicks the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana linemen warm up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) warms up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Pat Hayden (99) celebrates a defensive stop during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a rushing touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws under pressure during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) gains yards for a first down during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a stop during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) fights for extra yards during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs through a gap during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) celebrates a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) makes a catch during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) makes a catch during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

Weber State makes a field goal, sending the game against Montana into overtime at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck leaves the field following the loss against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) and University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a first down during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jake Olson (87) celebrates a score during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) and University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) prepares the defense during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) takes the field during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. James Dobson / For MTN Sports

