Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: No. 8 Montana stunned by Weber State in overtime

Photos from Weber State's 55-48 overtime win over No. 8 Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Oct. 5, 2024.

MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST44.jpg University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) recovers a fumble during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST46.jpg University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST45.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST47.jpg University of Montana sophomore Grant Glasgow (97) kicks the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST1.jpg University of Montana linemen warm up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST48.jpg University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST3.jpg University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) warms up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST2.jpg University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST5.jpg University of Montana senior Pat Hayden (99) celebrates a defensive stop during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST4.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a rushing touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST7.jpg University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST6.jpg University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws under pressure during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST9.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST8.jpg University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST11.jpg University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST10.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST13.jpg University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) gains yards for a first down during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST12.jpg University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST15.jpg University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a stop during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST14.jpg University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST16.jpg University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) fights for extra yards during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST18.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST17.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs through a gap during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST20.jpg University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST19.jpg University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST22.jpg University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) celebrates a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST21.jpg University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) makes a catch during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST24.jpg University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) makes a catch during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST23.jpg University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST26.jpg Weber State makes a field goal, sending the game against Montana into overtime at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST25.jpg University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST28.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST27.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck leaves the field following the loss against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST30.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST29.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) and University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST32.jpg University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a first down during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST31.jpg University of Montana junior Jake Olson (87) celebrates a score during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST34.jpg University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST33.jpg University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST36.jpg University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) and University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST35.jpg University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST37.jpg University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST39.jpg University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) prepares the defense during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST38.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST41.jpg University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST40.jpg University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST43.jpg University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) takes the field during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST42.jpg University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / For MTN Sports

Photos: No. 8 Montana stunned by Weber State in overtime

close-gallery
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST44.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST46.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST45.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST47.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST1.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST48.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST3.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST2.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST5.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST4.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST7.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST6.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST9.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST8.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST11.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST10.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST13.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST12.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST15.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST14.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST16.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST18.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST17.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST20.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST19.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST22.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST21.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST24.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST23.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST26.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST25.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST28.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST27.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST30.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST29.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST32.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST31.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST34.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST33.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST36.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST35.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST37.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST39.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST38.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST41.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST40.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST43.jpg
  • MTN 100524 GRIZ FB WEBER ST42.jpg

Share

University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) recovers a fumble during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Grant Glasgow (97) kicks the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana linemen warm up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) warms up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior TJ Rausch (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Pat Hayden (99) celebrates a defensive stop during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a rushing touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws under pressure during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) gains yards for a first down during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a stop during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) fights for extra yards during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs through a gap during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) celebrates a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) makes a catch during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) makes a catch during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Henry Nuce (96) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Weber State makes a field goal, sending the game against Montana into overtime at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck leaves the field following the loss against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) and University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a first down during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jake Olson (87) celebrates a score during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) and University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) celebrate a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Chrishawn Gordon (9) prepares the defense during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) makes a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) takes the field during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) breaks a tackle during the game against Weber State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next