Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Junior Bergen, Trevin Gradney break down playoff win over Tennessee State

MISSOULA — The No. 14-seeded Montana Grizzlies picked up a first-round win over Tennessee State, 41-27, on Saturday night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana improved to 9-4 while Tennessee State finished the season 9-4.

Senior Junior Bergen returned a pair of punts for touchdowns to give him eight for his decorated career, and the Grizzlies held on in a wild contest to advance to the second round of the FCS playoffs where they will meet No. 3 South Dakota State (10-2) next week in Brookings.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, Bergen, and senior cornerback Trevin Gradney all met with the media after UM's victory to discuss the win over the Tigers.

To view the full press conference, check out the video above.

