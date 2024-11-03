Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Junior Bergen, Riley Wilson break down Week 10 win over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — No. 8 Montana rolled past Cal Poly on Saturday, 42-7, as the Grizzlies won their third straight game and picked up back-to-back victories on the road.

UM improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Sky Conference play while Cal Poly fell to 2-6 and 1-4.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior wide receiver Junior Bergen and junior linebacker Riley Wilson met with the media after the game to break down the win for the Grizzlies over the Mustangs.

To view the full interviews, check out the video above.

