SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Coming off a 24-0 win at Northern Colorado, No. 8-ranked Montana looked for its third straight win as it visited Big Sky Conference foe Cal Poly at Mustang Memorial Field on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Montana entered the game 6-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Sky play, while Cal Poly was 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Sky.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana's game at Cal Poly in the video above.