Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Hayden Harris, Eli Gillman break down No. 3 Montana's win over Missouri State

MISSOULA — The No. 3 Montana Grizzlies started the season 1-0 after a nail-biting 29-24 win over a game Missouri State on Saturday evening in front of a sold-out crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium to open the season.

The Grizzlies battled back after trailing almost the entire first half, and trailed again in the second half before closing things out down the stretch.

PHOTOS: NO. 3 MONTANA HOLDS OFF MISSOURI STATE IN SEASON OPENER

Head coach Bobby Hauck, defensive end Hayden Harris and running back Eli Gillman met with the media after the game to discuss the victory. Harris finished the game with five total tackles, including three for loss and 2.5 sacks. Gillman ran the ball 15 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the game as well.

