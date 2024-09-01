Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: No. 3 Montana hosts Missouri State for 2024 football season opener

Ryan Tirrell Montana linebacker Ryan Tirrell (44) celebrates a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Xavier Harris Montana's Xavier Harris (13) celebrates a touchdown during the season opener against Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Xavier Harris Montana's Xavier Harris breaks a tackle on the way to a touchdown during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat throws the ball during the season opener against Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Xavier Harris Montana's Xavier Harris leaps to make a catch during the season opener against Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Pat Hayden University of Montana senior Pat Hayden (99) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman Montana running back Eli Gillman runs for a touchdown in the season opener against Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Ryder Meyer Montana safety Ryder Meyer (13) celebrates a first-half interception with teammate Trevin Gradney (37) during the Grizziles season opener against Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Trevin Gradney University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Drew Deck University of Montana junior Drew Deck (2) returns a punt during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Hayden Harris University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) sacks the quarterback during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Ryan Tirrell University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a stop during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Bobby Hauck University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck greets fans during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies fans University of Montana fans cheer during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana celebrates Xavier Harris (13) and the University of Montana team celebrates a win following the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana celebrates The University of Montana team celebrates a win following the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI66.jpg University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) celebrates a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI65.jpg University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) makes a game-ending tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI62.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck meets with the Missouri State team after the season opener in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI58.jpg The University of Montana dance team perform during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI61.jpg A University of Montana fan holds a sign during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI59.jpg University of Montana senior Aaron Fontes (14) catches the ball for a first down during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI57.jpg University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI55.jpg University of Montana senior Andres Lehrmann (55) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI53.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI54 (1).jpg University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a stop during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI56.jpg University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI50.jpg University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) adjusts coverage during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI51 (1).jpg University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) sacks the quarterback during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI47.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI46.jpg University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) carries the ball during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI49.jpg University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI48.jpg The University of Montana defense makes a stop during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI43.jpg University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI44.jpg University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) intercepts a pass during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI45.jpg University of Montana seniors Ryan Tirrell (44) and Jaxon Lee (25) make a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI40.jpg University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) runs the ball during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI42.jpg University of Montana senior Vai Kaho (0) makes a defensive adjustment during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI41.jpg University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) bowls over a defender during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI38.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI39.jpg Missouri State senior Hunter Wood catches a pass during the season opener against Montana in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI36.jpg Missouri State senior Jacardia Wright runs the ball for a touchdown during the season opener against Montana in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI33.jpg University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI37.jpg University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) keeps the ball for a first down during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI35.jpg Missouri State senior Jacob Clark (12) calls a play over the crowd during the season opener against Montana in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI34.jpg University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI29.jpg University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) throws the ball during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI31.jpg The University of Montana begins the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI30.jpg The University of Montana marching band prepare to perform before the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI26.jpg Missouri State senior Jacob Clark (12) throws a pass during the season opener against Montana in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI28.jpg University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) reaches for a first down during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI24.jpg University of Montana senior Andres Lehrmann (55) pressures Missouri State senior Jacob Clark (12) during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI22.jpg University of Montana seniors Vai Kaho (0) and Ryan Tirrell(44) make a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI25.jpg University of Montana senior Andres Lehrmann (55) makes a tackle during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI23.jpg University of Montana fans celebrate a touchdown during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI18.jpg The University of Montana marching band plays the national anthem before the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI19.jpg The University of Montana takes the field during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI20.jpg T.J. Rausch (10) and the University of Montana take the field during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI16.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI17.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI14.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck oversees warm-up before the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI12.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports MTN 083124 GRIZ FB MISSOURI7.jpg University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the season opener against Missouri State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on August 31, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports

