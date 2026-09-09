MISSOULA — The No. 3-ranked Montana Grizzlies are 2-0 early in the tenure of first-year coach Bobby Kennedy, and now look toward another home game Saturday against Utah Tech.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran are joined by both Kennedy and defensive lineman Tyler King.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Tyler King talks transfer to Montana, development as D-II All-American

Hansen, Corcoran and Kennedy analyze last week's 45-10 victory over Drake, while King joins the show to discuss his gradual development into becoming an NCAA Division II All-American at Central Washington, his football journey, and making an early impact at UM after transferring to the Grizzlies.

Montana's game this week against Utah Tech, a first-year member of the Big Sky, is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. The game will not count toward the conference standings. The game will air across Montana on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Utah Tech, coached by Lance Anderson, enters the game with an 0-2 record following a 54-0 loss to No. 1 Montana State on Aug. 29 and a 63-7 defeat at FBS BYU last week.

