How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Sept. 5

The No. 1-ranked Montana State Bobcats return to Bozeman for their home opener under the primetime lights Saturday, while the third-ranked Montana Grizzlies are back inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula for a second straight week.

Montana State, which opened its national championship defense with a 54-0 shutout win at Utah Tech last week, will host Butler inside Bobcat Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Montana, coming off a 28-21 nailbiter over Southern Utah to start the Bobby Kennedy era with a win, will play Drake at 1 p.m. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the Montana Television Network.

The Grizzlies' game with Drake will air across Montana on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The Bobcats' game versus Butler will air on CBS affiliates across the Treasure State — KBZK in Bozeman, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. immediately following the local news with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show, which will feature Montana State's championship celebration in the moments leading up to the game.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows both games.