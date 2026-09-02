MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies began the 2026 season with a 28-21 Big Sky Conference victory last week over Southern Utah, and in the process got the tenure of first-year coach Bobby Kennedy off on the right foot.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran are joined by both Kennedy and Griz receiver Lekeldrick Bridges to look back on last week's win and look ahead to Saturday's home matchup with Drake.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Lekeldrick Bridges breaks out after trying season a year ago

It was Bridges' 53-yard catch and run on a throw from quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat that put Montana ahead for good with 3:14 remaining in the game against Southern Utah. Bridges, a candidate for a breakout year, made five catches for 91 yards in the game.

Montana's game this week against Drake, of the FCS Pioneer Football League, is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. The game will air across Montana on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Drake, under first-year coach Matt Walker, is coming off a 38-35 upset loss to NCAA Division II South Dakota Mines last Thursday — although Bulldogs quarterback Riley Warzynski threw for a school-record-shattering 535 yards to go along with three touchdowns.