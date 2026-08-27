MISSOULA — A new season of Griz football means a new season of the Griz Insider.

Montana opens the 2026 campaign — and a new era — on Saturday with a Big Sky Conference matchup against Southern Utah at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will air on CBS affiliates across Montana: KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: New coach, new season, same expectations for Montana

In the first episode of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran analyze the matchup with SUU and preview the season ahead. The Grizzlies are beginning a new chapter with first-year head coach Bobby Kennedy, who took over the program following the resignation of longtime coach Bobby Hauck in February.

Southern Utah has returned to the Big Sky Conference after previously leaving the league in 2021. The Thunderbirds, coached by DeLane Fitzgerald, were most recently members of the FCS United Athletic Conference (an alliance of the Western Athletic and Atlantic Sun conferences) for the past three years.

The Griz Insider, with analysis and interviews with coach Kennedy and various player guests, will air Wednesdays on The Spot – MTN at 6:30 p.m. throughout the season. Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

