MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies kick off their 2025 football season Saturday against Central Washington.

With the return of Montana football, the Griz Insider, hosted by Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Riley Corcoran, the Voice of the Griz, also makes its fall debut. Joining the show this week are coach Bobby Hauck and linebacker Geno Leonard.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Montana set to open season against Central Washington

In this week's show, Hauck discusses fall camp and previews the upcoming matchup with Central Washington. Montana is 3-0 all-time versus the Wildcats, with Hauck leading the Griz to wins in 2008 and 2021.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports. It will air on KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley and on The Spot – MTN in the rest of Montana. Learn how to watch The Spot – MTN.

Meanwhile, Leonard, a redshirt-senior, talks about what it means to play for the Griz as a Missoula native and his expectations for the season.

