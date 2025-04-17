Griz Insider: Coach Bobby Hauck, Montana football team enter offseason after spring practice sessions

MISSOULA — The Montana football team wrapped up its spring practice sessions with its annual spring game on April 11.

Coach Bobby Hauck and the Grizzlies now enter the offseason, starting with another NCAA transfer portal window, which is open April 16-25.

In the final Griz Insider episode of the 2024-25 season, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran recap the spring game and look ahead to the biggest offseason storylines for the Griz. Hauck also joins the show to talk about spring ball, as well as how the team will navigate the offseason.

Hansen and Corcoran then discuss the latest headlines of UM's spring sports programs before closing out the show with a year-in-review conversation featuring football, soccer and men's and women's basketball.

Watch the full episode in the video above.