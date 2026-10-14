Griz Insider: Career day at NAU highlights Landon Ransom-Goelz progression at Montana

MISSOULA — After losing a 49-44 shootout on the road last week at ranked Northern Arizona, the Montana Grizzlies, now No. 7 in the FCS media poll, turns its attention to an old rivalry.

The Griz (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky) host Idaho (1-5, 1-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as the teams battle for the Little Brown Stein. Montana has won nine of the past 10 matchups against the Vandals dating back to 2000.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Montana play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran are joined by Griz coach Bobby Kennedy and wideout Landon Ransom-Goelz.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Career day at NAU highlights WR Landon Ransom-Goelz progression

Kennedy joins the show to recap the loss at NAU and to set the stage for this week's game against Idaho. Hansen and Corcoran also add their insights. The Grizzlies and Vandals first met on the gridiron in 1903 and have battled for the Little Brown Stein since 1938.

Also, Ransom-Goelz joins the show to talk about his time so far at Montana after transferring from Rice University. He also breaks down his career day last week at NAU, when he caught seven passes for a team-high 128 yards and a touchdown.

Montana's game against Idaho is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on CBS affiliates across Montana — KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game. The Montana-vs.-UC Davis game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

