Griz Insider: Big Sky Conference champion Montana Grizzlies set for March Madness

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are Big Sky Conference champions.

The Griz, who shared the regular-season conference title, stormed through the men's basketball bracket in Boise, Idaho, and ultimately clinched their berth in the NCAA tournament with a 91-83 win over Northern Colorado in the championship game.

Montana will play Wisconsin of the Big 10 Conference in the first round of the Big Dance at 11:30 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Coach Travis DeCuire and guard Austin Patterson join this week's edition of the Griz Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Montana radio voice Riley Corcoran, to recap the run in Boise and set the scene for March Madness.

Patterson is in his first season with the Grizzlies and has been a key role player off the bench. He scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in UM's semifinal win over Idaho.

Watch the complete episode of Griz Insider in the video above.

