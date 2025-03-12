Efficient Montana men smack Idaho for spot in Big Sky championship game

BOISE, Idaho — Montana is now one win from ending its five-year NCAA tournament drought.

The second-seeded Grizzlies broke out fast en route to a 78-55 semifinal win over No. 3 Idaho late Tuesday night at Idaho Central Arena to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup with Northern Colorado in Wednesday night’s championship game.

The Griz (24-9) are back in the title contest for the second straight year looking to get back to the Big Dance for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Montana and UNC split their two regular-season meetings, which each team winning on the other’s home floor.

Austin Patterson scored a season-high 20 points for UM, making five 3-pointers. Money Williams and Kai Johnson each added 13. Joe Pridgen hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Montana, bolstered by baskets from Williams, busted out for a 26-8 run in the first half to forge an 18-point lead with 5:23 left before intermission.

Idaho pared its deficit down to 11 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jack Payne, but the Grizzlies twice took a 21-point advantage early in the second half on hoops by Johnson and Brandon Whitney.

A pair of 3s by Patterson and a layup by Johnson gave Montana a 62-41 lead with 10:37 remaining. The advantage ballooned to 31 points later in the second half on corner 3-pointers by Malik Moore and Johnson.

Patterson made 6 of 11 from the floor to lead a Griz shooting effort that operated at a 45.9% clip. As a team, Montana had 19 assists on 28 field goals.

The Grizzlies enter the championship game having won 13 of their past 14 games.

Payne had 18 points to lead Idaho. Billings Skyview graduate Julius Mims finished with six points with a pair of dunks. He grabbed seven rebounds.

This story will be updated

