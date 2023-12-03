Freshman Money Williams goes for 21 as Montana Grizzlies beat Mountain West foe San Jose State

MISSOULA — Freshman Money Williams went for 21 points and the Montana Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing skid to top Mountain West Conference foe San Jose State 75-58 on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,524 fans at Dahlberg Arena.

In his first game starting since the season-opener, the freshman guard from Oakland, California was 9 for 17 from the field and knocked down a pair of triples. He also grabbed nine rebounds for UM. Per a release from the University of Montana, Williams was also playing with a heavy heart as his father passed away on Wednesday, and Williams went out and played for him on Saturday and put together a masterful performance as the Grizzlies won.

Te'Jon Sawyer added 17 points off of the bench for the Grizzlies (3-4) who picked up their first win over a Mountain West opponent since Dec. 8, 2021 when they defeated Air Force.

Josh Vazquez added nine points and Giordan Williams added eight to pace Montana.

The Grizzlies shot 48.4% from the field and went 8 for 22 from deep. UM out-rebounded San Jose State 35 to 29 and forced the Spartans into 16 turnovers.

The Grizzlies are home next week to host Montana State Northern on Tuesday and Montana Tech on Friday. The Griz will see the Spartans again on Dec. 17 when they play in San Jose.