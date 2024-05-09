Former Montana Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen reaches settlement with University of Montana

MISSOULA — The latest chapter in the lawsuit between former Montana Lady Griz head coach Shannon Schweyen and the University of Montana saw a settlement reached between the two parties.

According to publicly available state settlement data, Schweyen was awarded $350,000 as a result of the suit. This ruling occurred on April 3.

The monetary amount was decided based on "settlement of claims arising out of non-renewal of employment contract" according to the data.

This comes after a U.S District Court judge ruled in favor of the university in October that it did not discriminate against Schweyen based on gender.

Schweyen appealed that decision in November with the Ninth Circuit appellate court and both parties filed to dismiss the appeal at the end of April, which was granted after the settlement was released.

Schweyen initially filed the lawsuit against UM back in November of 2021 for alleged sex discrimination after spending four seasons as the head coach of the Lady Griz, where she was also a standout player and long-time assistant coach. She filed the initial lawsuit after her contrat was not renewed by UM following the 2019-20 season.

