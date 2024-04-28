Former Montana Grizzly safety Nash Fouch gets rookie minicamp invite from New York Giants

MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies safety Nash Fouch will get a pro football opportunity now that the 2024 NFL Draft has concluded.

Fouch was invited to rookie minicamp by the New York Giants, the UM football social media accounts announced on Sunday afternoon. As of Sunday, Fouch is the lone former Griz who has latched on with a NFL team so far out of this latest crop of eligible players.

Fouch, a native of Woodinville, Washington, was a three-year starter for the Grizzlies at safety and played in every game at Montana since the 2019 season when he was a redshirt freshman.

In 2023, Fouch finished with 52 total tackles, five for loss with one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and five passes broken up as UM made it to the FCS national championship game.

In his career, Fouch appeared in 57 games and totaled 184 tackles, 12.5 for loss, one sack, four interceptions and one forced fumble. Fouch was one of eight former Grizzlies to participate in UM's Pro Day earlier this month.

New York's rookie minicamp is set to begin on May 5.