'Fight for a national championship': As Big Sky favorites, Montana ready for encore run

MISSOULA — In exactly a week, fall camp officially opens for the Montana Grizzlies.

The reigning Big Sky Conference champions enter this season as the preseason pick to win the conference again after making their run to Frisco, Texas, and the FCS national championship game last fall.

"It's a season I'll never forget for as long as I live, because especially it being my breakout season, I did so well as well. It was just amazing," UM senior wide receiver Keelan White said. "And seeing all the hard work that we put in through spring, through winter condo all come to fruition and make the run that we had, it was awesome to see."

"Being able to make a long run like that and have a great season was a really cool experience, especially being from Missoula, because all the old-timers in Missoula always talk about going to national championships," added senior linebacker Ryan Tirrell. "So you always hear about it, but never have actually been to one until last year. And so that was fun."

But the past is the past now, and the target on Montana's back will be a big one as it enters 2024. And those expectations, last year's finish, or the preseason hype won't change how the Grizzlies approach things.

"We're on a schedule each and every year," White said. "So it's kind of like routine, almost, like, alright, here we go again. We're trying to get back there. So that vibe is kind of, we're always trying to fight for a national championship.

"We have the ability to compete. So it's just buckle down. Put your head down. Let's go to work."

Six Grizzlies were named preseason All-Big Sky, headlined by Junior Bergen who was voted at three positions and was elevated to superstardom in the FCS playoffs last season.

Bergen and other Grizzlies have also reeled in a number of All-America honors ahead of the season as well.

There will of course be shoes to fill, especially with a number of starters gone on defense from last season, but this year's Montana team feels up to the challenge.

"I think a lot of our success is built during fall camp and also in June and July," Tirrell said. "Fall camp's a huge time for us and for younger guys to develop. So I mean just simple as hard work that that carries you through a fall camp, and that'll get you through a long season working hard in fall camp."

Camp begins next Monday for Montana, where they'll practice for three weeks before game week against Missouri State begins in late August, as the march to Frisco starts now for the Griz.

"We're looking forward to Aug. 31 and a chance to play Missouri State," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "That'll be a big game for us."

