'Emphasis this week was execution': Montana trounced Indiana State, rolls into Big Sky play at 3-0

MISSOULA — Everything went right Saturday for Montana in a 63-20 win over Indiana State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium to begin the season 3-0, wrapping up the Grizzlies' first batch of nonconference games.

The offense accounted for 647 total yards and converted 33 first downs. Senior tight end Josh Gale said that unit is clicking.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'Emphasis this week was execution': Montana starts season 3-0 rolling in to Big Sky play

"There's still some stuff we could clean up and fix," Gale said following Saturday's win, "but once we are all on the same page you can really see us just move down the field."

It wasn't just the offense that impressed, as the defense stepped up big, too. The Griz held the Sycamores to 5 of 15 on third down, recorded three sacks and forced a pair of turnovers.

Senior linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu was a difference maker in Montana's pass rush.

"We're going to do our best to get after the quarterback as much as possible," Tuliaupupu said. "We're going to keep working hard during practice and we want to put out a good product."

Photos: No. 5 Montana crushes Indiana State to improve to 3-0

The three wins for the Griz now consist of Indiana State, North Dakota and Central Washington. Although, head coach Bobby Hauck said he thinks his team is still inexperienced.

"The big emphasis this week was execution and to play better than we did in any of the first two games," Hauck said. "And I think we did that, so we just need to keep going.

"We've got to continue to improve and if we do that we'll be a hard team to beat. It doesn't mean we can't be beat, but we'll be a hard team to beat."

Grizzly Replay: No. 5 Montana vs. Indiana State

With all three games being played at home, Gale and Tuliaupupu are embracing the experience of playing in front of their fans.

"Ever since the first day I've been here it's been just absolutely fantastic," Gale said. "Gameday atmosphere is second to none. Every time I come off the field I'm just screaming (at the) top of my lungs, it's a good day to be a Griz."

"It's awesome to be a part of this team," Tuliaupupu said. "All of our seniors are some pretty good guys and good leaders. Our young guys, they come around and they listen. So it's just awesome to be a part of this in this community."

Montana begins play in the Big Sky Conference on Saturday, Sept. 27, against rival Idaho. The game will once again be at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.

