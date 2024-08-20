Eli Gillman, Nick Ostmo spearhead deep group of Montana Grizzlies running backs

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies' offense is a loaded unit as a whole for this coming football season thanks to the return of most key players from last year.

Running back is no different, as Montana looks to be led by last year's Jerry Rice Award winner in sophomore Eli Gillman, who is ready for an encore performance.

"My goals for the season was honestly just to start fast again," Gillman said. "I don't want to start the season off at a slope and try to get back to where I was. I want to improve every season, every play, and it's great to get back with a group of guys that you already have so much trust and chemistry with."

Gillman burst onto the scene and rushed for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

He also served as a one-two punch with senior Nick Ostmo, as the two worked in tandem to help lead one of the best rushing attacks in the FCS.

"You're not really banking on one guy to just do the job, and we know whoever we put in there is going to be able to go do what they're asked and do it to a high standard," Ostmo said. "You know, it makes it easy. You have these relationships already, and it's just fun being around each other, and it's nice having these guys like Eli (who) got a lot of playing time last year, and it kind of helped me with my body and my health, and having another guy like that in the room just be able to take a lot of reps was awesome."

After initially planning to hang up his cleats after last season, Ostmo changed course and is back for one more run with UM. In his career at Montana, Ostmo has rushed for 1,856 yards and 21 touchdowns and has caught three more scores.

With those two, plus senior Xavier Harris, it makes a core three that have been together for many years, and the chemistry and talent has grown.

"Being around the same guys makes it easy, because you kind of build like patterns and trust with people, and you kind of know how they're going to go out and block people, or you know they're going to get a run off your block or whatever," Ostmo said. "So it makes it easy to have that confidence of knowing what your teammate is going to do.

"I think we've really emphasized being hard to tackle and breaking tackles, and even last year we did it decently. But we want to make that a really big emphasis and make sure we're catching every single ball, being a threat out of the backfield, and obviously keeping the quarterback safe, keeping the football safe and just not letting one man take us down."

"It's so fun, and it always gives you confidence knowing that there's guys working right with you, working just as hard, and even when you miss a beat, they'll come in and pick it up for you," Gillman added. "And it's just great to have depth with boys that you trust and love to hang out with."

Arizona transfer Stevie Rocker Jr. has been one of the talks of camp so far after a strong spring game, with plenty of buzz surrounding his addition, plus freshman Malae Fonoti has also turned heads early and could add depth to the room, along with Harris filling multiple roles and adding leadership and versatility no matter where he lines up for the Griz.

"I mean, the competition really is just making everybody else better, you know?" said Harris, who has rushed for 1,326 yards in his career at Montana and scored 10 touchdowns. "So as far as us being there for each other, and we're just ready to get everything going, no matter who's up, who's in, he breaks off, someone else gonna come right back in and finish the job.

"My uncle always told me when I was a kid, just adapt to pressure. Wherever you get the ball in your hands, make something work. No matter if I'm at running back or anywhere else, I just got to make something happen."

This veteran group has been through a lot together and will be a focal point on the team and a unit that is ready to lead.

"There's only one thing on my mind, and one thing only, and that's to get this natty," Harris said. "That's to get the natty, that's the only thing I want to do right now."

Griz running backs on the 2024 roster by number

No. 7, Malae Fonoti, FR, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Palolo Valley, HI

No. 10, Eli Gillman, R-SO, 6-foot-0, 208 pounds, Dassel MN

No. 13, Xavier Harris, SR, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, Oxnard, CA

No. 21, Stevie Rocker Jr., R-JR, 6-foot-0, 214 pounds, Tucson, AZ

No. 23, Beau Dantic, R-SO, 5-foot-9, 192 pounds, Laurel, MT

No. 26, Nick Ostmo, GR, 6-foot-0, 221 pounds, Portland, OR

No. 30, Tommy Running Rabbit, 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, Browning, MT

No. 34, Talen Reynolds, FR, 5-foot-11, 161 pounds, Missoula, MT

