Depth, experience abundant in Montana's secondary with safeties, cornerbacks

MISSOULA — There's a wealth of experience in Montana's secondary this season as the Grizzlies approach their season opener.

From safety to cornerback, it's a group that's been together for many years.

"I think it's really good that we finally are on the same page, rolling together all the time," senior safety Jaxon Lee said. "We've just been kind of waiting for an opportunity, and hopefully we can get after it this year. And it feels good to kind of grow up with these guys, in a sense."

At safety, Lee returns to work as a starter after breaking out in a backup role last season. He'll suit up alongside Ryder Meyer, who also had his breakout moment last season as a starter.

Fresno State transfer Chrishawn Gordon has already turned heads at camp as the expected third starter, and he'll join a group that is ready to lead the defense.

"I think the new guys are meshing great," Meyer said. "They know how we play defense here, and we want to swarm the ball. They've done a great job of taking that new role and trying to be a bigger part of the defense, and they've done a great job of it."

It's a tall task at safety after Montana lost the likes of Nash Fouch, TraJon Cotton and Garrett Graves, but with other young talents like Jace Klucewich, Tyson Rostad and TJ Rausch ready to get in the mix, safety looks to be a reload point for Montana.

"Good for young guys to step up into that role and be a bigger part of the team," Meyer said. "I think the defensive backs in particular, the next man up mentality is big for us, and the coaches emphasize it. And you know, when it's time to go, they just want to get out and do their job and do the best of their ability."

At corner, the Griz are led by Trevin Gradney, who was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection and one of the nation's leaders in interceptions a year ago.

He'll don the legacy No. 37 jersey this year for Montana as he looks to be a leader for the Grizzlies.

"Basically, the ultimate goal is Frisco, right? But just trying to get better each and every week, trying to take one game at a time and not doing too much, not looking too far ahead," Gradney said.

Joining him at corner is Ronald Jackson Jr. who was a key backup last year and will replace another all-league talent in Corbin Walker.

Behind them, transfers Kenzel Lawler and Prince Ford are there to add more depth while Elijah Brady has also been tabbed as a key up-and-comer.

And as a unit, the secondary is ready to show off their strengths, thanks to their chemistry and ability to shut down opposing teams.

"I think we're a really physical group," Lee said. "A lot of times people look at safeties and they think they're just covering man and getting their in zone drops. But, I mean, we're fitting up the run and we're fitting up tight ends all the time, and we're messing them up too. We're not just fitting them up. So I think we're a really physical group."

"Just having that camaraderie and knowing what each other is gonna do each and every play and not really having to communicate too much by talking, but just knowing how they're gonna play the game and how we're gonna play our calls is really beneficial for us," Gradney said. "And I think we do a good job playing off each other."

Griz safeties on the 2024 roster by number

No. 4, Dane Parker, FR, 6-foot-1, 178 pounds, Puyallup, WA

No. 7, Kash Goicoechea, FR, 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, Kalispell, MT

No. 9, Chrishawn Gordon, R-SR, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, Oceanside, MT

No. 10, TJ Rausch, R-JR, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 11, Gabe Longin, R-JR, 5-foot-11, 184 pounds, Great Falls, MT

No. 13, Ryder Meyer, R-SR, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Fairfield, MT

No. 16, Owen Reynolds, FR, 6-foot-0, 182 pounds, Red Lodge, MT

No. 17, Kade Boyd, R-FR, 6-foot-0, 193 pounds, Billings, MT

No. 18, Chase McGurran, R-SO, 6-foot-0, 196 pounds, Helena, MT

No. 19, Padraig Lang, R-JR, 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Bozeman, MT

No. 25, Jaxon Lee, SR, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 30, Kade Cutler, R-SO, 6-foot-0, 203 pounds, Philipsburg, MT

No. 32, Tyson Rostad, R-SO, 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, Hamilton, MT

No. 39, Jace Klucewich, R-JR, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, Frenchtown, MT

Griz cornerbacks on the 2024 roster by number

No. 2, Ronald Jackson, R-JR, 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, Detroit, MI

No. 6, Prince Ford, R-JR, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Concord, NC

No. 8, Kenzel Lawler, R-JR, 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, Corona, CA

No. 12, Elijah Brady, R-FR, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, Seattle, WA

No. 14, Kyon Loud, FR, 6-foot-2, 172 pounds, San Mateo, CA

No. 29, Tanner Huff, R-JR, 6-foot-0, 207 pounds, Butte, MT

No. 36, Garrett Speer, FR, 6-foot-0, 187 pounds, Portland, OR

No. 37, Trevin Gradney, R-SR, 6-foot-0, 184 pounds, Billings, MT

