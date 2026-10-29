Club 300: Keali'i Ah Yat and Montana quarterbacks with 300-yard passing game streaks

MISSOULA — Yes, Montana's defense has created plenty of consternation among Grizzly football fans.
But those same fans should take solace in UM's best-in-the-Big-Sky offense giving the Griz a puncher's chance in every game they play. And it starts with the play of best-in-the-Big-Sky quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, who is entering rare company in Montana history.
Griz Insider: Keali'i Ah Yat in elite QB tier as Montana regroups after bye week
Fresh off a 338-yard, five-touchdown performance against Idaho, Ah Yat now has 7,742 yards and 63 TDs during his career. The touchdowns are already the fourth-most of any QB in Griz history. The yards are fifth-most, and he'll almost assuredly surpass Grady Bennett's 7,778 yards for fourth all-time Saturday against Eastern Washington.
In what could be and should be a shootout against the Eagles in the Palouse in Cheney, Wash., Ah Yat also has the opportunity to do something a Griz QB hasn't done this millennium: pass for 300-plus yards in four consecutive games. Ah Yat's three-game 300-yard passing streak (355 vs. Northern Colorado, 347 vs. Northern Arizona and 338 vs. Idaho) is the first three-game streak since Gresch Jensen did it in 2017.
Drew Miller owns Montana's last four-game streak of 300 passing yards or more. Miller accomplished the feat twice during the 1999 season.
Ah Yat's dad, Brian, thrice had three-game 300-yard streaks but never hit the mark four times in a row. Dave Dickenson had two five-game streaks in his spectacular 1995 season, and Brad Lebo had a six-game run in 1991.
With the help of Grizzly Sports Information, here's a look at Montana's streaks of 300-plus-yard passing games going back to 1991.
2026 Keali’i Ah Yat
Northern Colorado 355
Northern Arizona 347
Idaho 338
2017 Gresch Jensen
Idaho State 360
North Dakota 423
Weber State 347
2013 Jordan Johnson
Eastern Washington 349
Sacramento State 381
South Dakota 337
2000 Drew Miller
Hofstra 304
Idaho 505
Cal Poly 311
1999 Drew Miller
South Dakota 354
Weber State 377
Portland State 498
Cal State Northridge 402
Later same season
Cal Poly 321
Idaho 399
Montana State 315
Youngstown State 420
1996 Brian Ah Yat
Idaho State 385
Eastern Washington 560
Northern Arizona 510
Later same season
Montana State 376
Nicholls State 363
East Tennessee State 404
1998 Brian Ah Yat
Stephen F. Austin 458
Southern Utah 423
Cal Poly 320
1995 Dave Dickenson
Boise state 383
UC Davis 469
Weber State 493
Northern Arizona 364
Idaho 558
Later same season
Eastern Washington 318
Montana State 384
Eastern Kentucky 441
Georgia Southern 408
Stephen F. Austin 370
1993 Dave Dickenson
Eastern Washington 354
Boise State 407
Weber State 345
Later same season
Idaho 512
Montana State 395
Delaware 409
1991 Brad Lebo
Boise State 312
Weber State 466
Northern Arizona 331
Montana State 328
Nevada 489
Idaho 411