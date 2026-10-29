Club 300: Keali'i Ah Yat and Montana quarterbacks with 300-yard passing game streaks

MISSOULA — Yes, Montana's defense has created plenty of consternation among Grizzly football fans.

But those same fans should take solace in UM's best-in-the-Big-Sky offense giving the Griz a puncher's chance in every game they play. And it starts with the play of best-in-the-Big-Sky quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, who is entering rare company in Montana history.

Griz Insider: Keali'i Ah Yat in elite QB tier as Montana regroups after bye week

Fresh off a 338-yard, five-touchdown performance against Idaho, Ah Yat now has 7,742 yards and 63 TDs during his career. The touchdowns are already the fourth-most of any QB in Griz history. The yards are fifth-most, and he'll almost assuredly surpass Grady Bennett's 7,778 yards for fourth all-time Saturday against Eastern Washington.

In what could be and should be a shootout against the Eagles in the Palouse in Cheney, Wash., Ah Yat also has the opportunity to do something a Griz QB hasn't done this millennium: pass for 300-plus yards in four consecutive games. Ah Yat's three-game 300-yard passing streak (355 vs. Northern Colorado, 347 vs. Northern Arizona and 338 vs. Idaho) is the first three-game streak since Gresch Jensen did it in 2017.

Drew Miller owns Montana's last four-game streak of 300 passing yards or more. Miller accomplished the feat twice during the 1999 season.

Ah Yat's dad, Brian, thrice had three-game 300-yard streaks but never hit the mark four times in a row. Dave Dickenson had two five-game streaks in his spectacular 1995 season, and Brad Lebo had a six-game run in 1991.

With the help of Grizzly Sports Information, here's a look at Montana's streaks of 300-plus-yard passing games going back to 1991.

2026 Keali’i Ah Yat

Northern Colorado 355

Northern Arizona 347

Idaho 338

2017 Gresch Jensen

Idaho State 360

North Dakota 423

Weber State 347

2013 Jordan Johnson

Eastern Washington 349

Sacramento State 381

South Dakota 337

2000 Drew Miller

Hofstra 304

Idaho 505

Cal Poly 311

1999 Drew Miller

South Dakota 354

Weber State 377

Portland State 498

Cal State Northridge 402

Later same season

Cal Poly 321

Idaho 399

Montana State 315

Youngstown State 420

1996 Brian Ah Yat

Idaho State 385

Eastern Washington 560

Northern Arizona 510

Later same season

Montana State 376

Nicholls State 363

East Tennessee State 404

1998 Brian Ah Yat

Stephen F. Austin 458

Southern Utah 423

Cal Poly 320

1995 Dave Dickenson

Boise state 383

UC Davis 469

Weber State 493

Northern Arizona 364

Idaho 558

Later same season

Eastern Washington 318

Montana State 384

Eastern Kentucky 441

Georgia Southern 408

Stephen F. Austin 370

1993 Dave Dickenson

Eastern Washington 354

Boise State 407

Weber State 345

Later same season

Idaho 512

Montana State 395

Delaware 409

1991 Brad Lebo

Boise State 312

Weber State 466

Northern Arizona 331

Montana State 328

Nevada 489

Idaho 411