MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies, now ranked No. 14 in the Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll, returns to the field this week to host Cal Poly after spending last week's bye regrouping.

The Griz (5-3, 3-2 Big Sky) have lost two consecutive games under first-year coach Bobby Kennedy. UM fell 49-44 at Northern Arizona on Oct. 10, then were beaten 42-35 to Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium the following week. Montana travels to play Eastern Washington on Saturday.

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider show, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and Montana play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran are joined by head coach Bobby Kennedy and quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Keali'i Ah Yat in elite QB tier as Montana regroups after bye week

Hansen and Corcoran analyze Montana's most recent loss to Idaho, and Kennedy joins the program to discuss the progression of the season through eight games, how the Griz attacked the bye week and how things stack up looking ahead.

Ah Yat joins the show to discuss his development as a quarterback. Entering this week, Ah Yat ranks third in the nation with 2,280 passing yards and fourth with 22 passing TDs. He is seventh in the FCS in pass efficiency rating. The quarterback also discusses the approach of the team after consecutive losses and how it plans to turn things around.

The Montana-vs.-Eastern Washington game will air on CBS affiliates KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. The Grizzlies and Eagles will be on The Spot – MTN in Bozeman, Butte and Billings.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will air immediately after the Grizzlies and Eagles wrap up on The Spot across Montana. Both games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

