MISSOULA — The dust is slowly settling from what's been another wild week at the University of Montana, as more changes continue to hit the school. Leadership is shifting all around at UM, as the university appears to be headed in new directions.

It all began on Jan. 21 when university president Seth Bodnar resigned from his position at UM, with speculation pointing toward a U.S. Senate run for him in 2026.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:

'Calm in the chaos': Leadership changes signal new eras with unknown trajectory at Montana

With Montana already searching to fill its top leadership opening, Wednesday saw another bombshell as the university's most visible employee, Bobby Hauck, retired from his role as the head football coach.

Bobby Kennedy was subsequently promoted right away and introduced on Thursday.

"Our focus is on, No. 1, doing the best job we can for these players, keeping this team together and getting ready for spring ball," Kennedy said. "Now as the head coach, I'm not looking in the past, not looking forward, I'm looking right now. So the first thing is getting through the mat drills and winter conditioning, and then hitting spring ball full-speed."

But it continues past that. Athletic director Kent Haslam's current contract expires at the end of June.

Who UM chooses as a president will of course have decision-making power over that — as will Haslam — which will have a massive ripple effect across the athletic department.

Haslam discussed the recent changes on Wednesday and how they aim to stay the course and stay committed to their ultimate goal and vision as an institution.

"You stay focused on really the most important thing is this institution, and this institution survives whoever is sitting in chairs that are leading things, and so you just have to stay focused on that," Haslam said. "President Bodnar stepping down and resigning, we'll get a new president in here. We've got great leadership on this campus."

Within the athletic department, a head soccer coach has yet to be hired as well since Chris Citowicki's departure almost two months ago, as one of the school's most decorated programs still is without leadership.

Right now change is everywhere, and all of these are hires and decisions — those made and yet to be — that will not just affect the university now, but long in the future, as UM enters new chapters across the board that could shape the trajectory either way for the institution.

"This campus is heading in such a great direction," Haslam said. "Football is heading in a great direction. Our athletic department is in such a great spot. We've got great coaches. We've got great people in leadership roles on this campus. The foundation is strong. And so you look at the positives and things that are exciting and then just try and bring some calm in the chaos and say we're going to be fine, folks."

