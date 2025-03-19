Bench players integral to Montana's success as bright lights of NCAA tournament near

DENVER — The NCAA tournament can spotlight a number of things from the teams competing, whether that's the play on the court or the guys on the bench.

For Montana Grizzlies, they have a strong unit there that has been a big part of the team's success.

"I think it's just a credit to the culture that the coaches established, you know," UM guard Chase Henderson said. "We're a very close team and we just want to see each other succeed. Joe (Pridgen) dunking on people. Malik (Moore) shooting from half court. These guys are exciting to watch."

UM's bench mob has been along for the ride rounding out this Griz team.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports From left to right, Joe Pridgen, Austin Patterson and Adam Shoff celebrate during the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

They all carry unique stories too, like Missoula native Connor Dick, whose father, Ryan Dick, also played in the tournament for UM in 1997.

"I think we're all proud of it," Dick said. "You know, because, we go to every practice, we do everything with the team and we put in just as much time and work. And we just have to, you know, watch and help the guys succeed on the court. I think we all embraced it."

Both Dick and Henderson are redshirting in their second years on the team, but for a guy like walk-on and senior Adam Shoff, it's about living out a dream at long last.

For Shoff, you might say, he even manifested this.

"It's kind of funny because I always realized that my path to a Division I basketball team might be a little bit nontraditional, because while I might not be able to dunk like the rest can or block shots, I've watched the guys at the end of the bench and I said, 'I know I can wave a towel with energy like they can,'" Shoff said. "I thought that that might be my niche."

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Adam Shoff (22) and Brandon Whitney (12) celebrate in the locker room after the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Benches and celebrations often go viral during the tournament, especially when an upset happens, like UM is aiming for against Wisconsin on Thursday.

And this group is prepared to bring its A-game.

"I do know that I'm trying to get me, Adam and Austin Patterson some camera time," Dick said. "I think the three red heads on a Division I team is pretty rare. I don't know for sure, but I'd say we're the only team in the tournament with that, so hopefully we can get some screen time on that. I think people would probably like that."

"This is what all kids dream of, is playing on this stage and playing in front of the fans," Henderson added. "Just being a part of the best thing in sports, to be honest, is March Madness. Being a part of that is big time and a dream come true for sure."

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports From left to right, Adam Shoff, Jeremiah Dargan and Tyler Thompson celebrate during the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Freshman Tyler Thompson, junior Jeremiah Dargan and others have also been huge for the Griz in that category.

Head coach Travis DeCuire has raved about his players' energy all season, and they're having fun with it every step of the way while basking in the shared success of the group.

"My dream for them is that they make One Shining Moment," DeCuire said. "That's part of the reason we're sitting here right now in front of you is our bench. Those guys, they lace them up every day, they tape every day, and help us prepare every day, and some of them have gotten in games and helped us win. This experience is just as important for them to enjoy as the guys you see playing."

"I've never had this many group of guys who just haven't won something before, and everyone was like, winning was our only goal," Shoff said. "I think it's just a big factor in our road to success ... and I'm so happy to be able to say that I finally won something."

