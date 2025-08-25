Anaconda native, former Griz Braxton Hill signed by CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

MISSOULA — Braxton Hill has found a new home in the Canadian Football League.

The Anaconda native and former Montana Grizzlies all-Big Sky Conference linebacker signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday, the team announced. Hill signed with the team's practice roster.

Hill, 25, previously played professionally in the CFL in a stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hill amassed a decorated career at Montana and was a two-year starter at linebacker after walking on with the Grizzlies out of high school. In his senior year in 2023, he became an All-American and first-team All-Big Sky talent with 128 total tackles, 7.5 for loss, four sacks and two interceptions, including a pick-6. In his senior year, Hill was also a team captain as the Griz made it to the FCS national championship game.

For his career, Hill appeared in 51 games and racked up 231 tackles, 17 for loss, nine sacks, two picks and two fumble recoveries.

The Tiger-Cats are currently in first place in the East Division of the CFL with a 6-4 record.