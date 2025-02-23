Montana escapes Montana State 89-85 as Travis DeCuire ties Griz wins record

BOZEMAN — For the past month, there’s been no successful formula to beating the Montana men’s basketball team.

For Grizzlies coach Travis DeCuire, there’s been no stopping his ascent in the program record book.

Withstanding a raucous crowd of 5,580 Saturday night at Worthington Arena, Montana won in a pressure cooker over archrival Montana State 89-85 in the second of their two Brawl of the Wild matchups, capturing their ninth straight game and giving DeCuire his 221st career victory to tie him for the top spot in program history with George Dahlberg.

Another win will make DeCuire, in his 11th season in Missoula, the Grizzlies’ all-time winningest coach. But this game also served as a continuation of the team’s late-season surge — the Griz haven’t lost since falling at Idaho State way back on Jan. 18.

First-place Montana is now 20-8 overall and 13-6 in the Big Sky.

But it didn’t come without second-half adversity. UM led the entire first half and took a nine-point lead into halftime up 49-40. The Bobcats (12-16, 7-8) worked the deficit down to two after a pair of Jabe Mullins free throws at the 14:18 mark, making the score 56-54.

It was then that the Grizzlies went on a 13-5 run to go back ahead by 10, 69-59, after a corner 3 by Kai Johnson with 10:02 remaining. A three-point play by Brandon Whitney proved crucial in that stretch, as well.

Two big plays by Patrick McMahon – and two-handed dunk and a three-point play – cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 80-77 with just over 4:00 left. But a floating layup through a foul by Johnson put Montana up by five.

Johnson made another driving basket to give the Griz an 84-77 lead with 3:07 to go, and then Brandon Whitney followed his own miss to extend the advantage to nine points on Montana’s next trip down.

But the Bobcats didn’t go quietly. Under a deafening roar, Money Williams made 1 of 2 foul shots for the Griz with 27.3 seconds left to keep UM ahead 87-83, but McMahon scored on a drive and was fouled to cut the lead to 87-85.

But McMahon missed the ensuing free throw, and Te’Jon Sawyer hit a pair on the other end for the Grizzlies to ice the game with 12 seconds left.

Five players scored in double figures for the Grizzlies. Johnson had 23 points before fouling out. Whitney added 18 and Malik Moore 15 for Montana, which shot 54.5% as a team.

McMahon’s 22 points led the Bobcats, while Mullins added had 17 and Brandon Walker scored 16. MSU shot 53.6% from the floor collectively.

