Missoula's Rollie Worster embracing 'surreal' opportunity to wrap up college career at Nebraska

MISSOULA — Rollie Worster is putting the finishing touches on his college basketball career as a Treasure State product who has seen the highest level of college basketball over the past five years.

Worster's final run comes at Nebraska, a school that was a dream opportunity for the Missoula Hellgate grad growing up.

"That was a pretty cool moment just to be recruited here and have a chance to play here," Worster told MTN Sports. "The timing was perfect, honestly, in the situation and then it really fit where I wanted to be and how I wanted to play. So then I just thought it's a perfect fit and it's really kind of surreal moment, especially for my grandpa, who’d I’d say is the biggest Nebraska fan, to be able to put on that jersey."

The two-time Montana Gatorade player of the year has had a winding journey with plenty of ups and downs over the years.

Associated Press Nebraska guard Rollie Worster (24) drives on Purdue forward Caleb Furst during a game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Worster's freshman year at Utah State was during the COVID-19 affected season, where he starred and the Aggies made the NCAA Tournament that season.

From there, he went to Utah for three seasons and competed in the Pac-12, where Worster continued to grow and flourish until a foot injury derailed his senior season.

So Worster opted to use his fifth year and found his way to Lincoln.

"I just didn't get to finish out the right way that I wanted to," Worster said. "And then, you know, college basketball's a great league all across the country and so I just felt like I needed one more year and wasn't really ready to go professional yet.

"So I just was really excited and then just needed a change for that last season and was happy things have worked out so far here."

With some family hailing from Nebraska, Worster grew up a fan of the Cornhuskers. So when he entered the portal and they came calling, it was a no-brainer.

"Every home game you come out and it's still an hour before the game warming up and students are starting to pour in, and fans," Worster said. "And then pretty soon it's full. And a lot of places don't have that luxury. So I think the fan base here has been incredible."

Associated Press Nebraska guard Rollie Worster, right, goes up against Purdue's Braden Smith during a game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Plus, Worster has gotten to compete and travel around the Big 10 Conference and see what it has to offer.

"To see these venues that you've heard about but never had the chance to go to, and then not only visit but play in it, I think is super cool," Worster said, "and just something you dream about as a kid."

Nebraska is a bubble team this year for the men's NCAA Tournament, and for Worster, it's a goal to get back there again and give it everything he has.

"One thing I always wanted to do is just go play hard and leave it all out on the floor despite the results," Worster said. "And I think I've done that for the most part, and I think I'm proud of myself for that. And that comes back to, you know, how my dad raised me and how my family grew up. Really thankful for this opportunity even to be here and have this chance because a lot of people would give anything for it."

Worster has played in 133 games at the college level. In his career, he's racked up 1,103 points, 593 rebounds and 502 steals.

It's been a decorated career for Worster, as he's carried his Montana pride with him everywhere he goes.

"Coming from a state with a much smaller population, you don't get as many people to be able to have the opportunity I've gotten," Worster said. "So I think it's part of my job to be able to represent them well and go out, handle myself with class and do things the right way and, you know, ultimately put on a good performance.

"I think I take a lot of pride in that and pride in being from Missoula and being from Montana, and I know a lot of my friends and family back home are always watching, too, and they always keep up to date and congratulate me, win or lose, and really support me, so that support system's really what makes me proud to be from there and represent Montana."

