Missoula native Rollie Worster leaves Utah, enters transfer portal

MISSOULA — One of the most decorated high school basketball players to come from Montana is looking for a new home to finish his college career.

Rollie Worster, a Missoula native and Hellgate High School graduate, is in the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Utah men's basketball program. Worster made the announcement via social media Friday morning. Worster is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

"I would like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, the fans, and everyone at the University of Utah for all the support the last 3 years," Worster wrote. "I've loved my time here in Utah, but I've decided to enter the transfer portal for my final season. Super excited for my next chapter and future opportunities."

Worster spent three seasons as the starting point guard for the Utah Utes, where he appeared in 76 games and started in all of them over his career. In 2023-24, Worster appeared in just 16 games where he averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Worster suffered a lower leg injury during the season and missed the latter part of the season with his final appearance happening on Jan. 11 against UCLA.

For his career with the Utes, the 6-foot-4 Worster averaged 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and shot 41.1% from the field and 29.7% from deep.

Worster began his career at Utah State during the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season where as a true freshman he led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament. There, he started in 25 of 26 games and averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He then followed then-head coach Craig Smith to Utah from Utah State.

As a prep standout at Hellgate, Worster was a four-year starter for the Knights and was a two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year selection in 2018-19 and 2019-20. During his senior year in 2019-20, Worster led the Knights to an undefeated record and their second straight appearance in the State AA title game before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the remainder of the tournament down and Hellgate was crowned co-champs with Billings Skyview.

In his senior year, Worster averaged 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Worster was also a standout on the football field as Hellgate's quarterback and an all-around athlete on defense as Hellgate brought it's program back to the varsity level during his time there.

Worster was a long-time verbal commit to the Montana Grizzlies men's basketball program before reopening his recruitment the summer before his senior year where he ultimately chose Utah State.

