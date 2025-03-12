Watch Now
Marah Dykstra buzzer-beater lifts Montana State over Montana for Big Sky crown

Montana vs. Montana State women's basketball
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Esmeralda Morales eyes a shot during the Big Sky Conference women's tournament championship game against rival Montana at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Montana vs. Montana State women's basketball
BOISE, Idaho — In a championship matchup between rivals, Montana couldn’t have asked for a better start.

In a tense and pressure-filled game, Montana State couldn’t have asked for a better finish.

Marah Dykstra put back her own miss at the buzzer to lift the Bobcats to a 58-57 victory over Montana to win the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball championship Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena.

With time running down, Dykstra drove to the hoop and misfired off the glass on her first attempt. She corralled the ball and laid it in before the horn, and the basketball held up under review as the game-winner.

Against a serious upset threat from No. 6-seeded Montana, the top-seeded Bobcats survived to win the Big Sky title for the first time since 2022 and advance to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in program history.

