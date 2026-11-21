Today is the day. The most anticipated sporting event in the state takes place in Bozeman as the No.-8 ranked Montana Grizzlies meet the No.-2 ranked Montana State Bobcats in the 125th regular-season meeting between the age-old rivals.

If Montana State wins, it will claim the outright Big Sky Conference championship and, most likely, the No. 1 overall seed for the upcoming FCS playoffs. If the Grizzlies win, they'll earn a share of the league title and maybe even play themselves into a top-four seed for the postseason.

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MSU has won five in a row against the Griz at Bobcat Stadium — Montana's last win there came in 2015. The Cats have also won eight of the past 10 matchups and own a 13-10 edge since UM's famous streak of 16 victories in a row was snapped in 2002.

Kickoff from Bobcat Stadium today is at noon. Stay tuned to this tracker for updates, live scores and reactions as the game goes along.



2:50 p.m. | Lamson's arm on display, but it doesn't count

Did you see that deep ball from Justin Lamson to Parker Mady? That was an impressive throw. It would have been a touchdown, except the Cats were called for having an illegal man downfield and it was wiped out.

No matter. MSU went back to work and eventually got a 4-yard touchdown run from Jared White. It's now 35-16 with 7:34 left.

2:39 p.m. | Ah Yat to Davis cuts into the deficit

The Griz had to have another answer on offense and they delivered again with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Keali'i Ah Yat to Brooks Davis, making the score 28-16 with 11:14 left. Ah Yat calmly converted a crucial fourth-down play earlier on the drive.

Montana elected to go for a two-point PAT try but Ah Yat fired incomplete. It's a 12-point game now with a lot of ball left to be played.

2:27 p.m. | The Italian Stallion

We've been waiting for a big, explosive play all day. Justin Lamson and tight end Rocky Lencioni just delivered it.

It's 75 yards to the house for Rocky Lencioni! 🤯 📺 ESPN+ @RockyLencioni | #BobcatBuilt https://t.co/UC0B0YVWvz — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) November 21, 2026

Immediately after the Griz found the end zone, Lamson hit Lencioni crossing over the middle and he took the ball 75 yards to the end zone, eluding a tackler along the way. It's now 28-10 Bobcats.

2:21 p.m. | Here comes the scoring

Montana was desperate for an answer, and it got one. Using Cody Schweikert at quarterback, as they have done at times this season, the Grizzlies have scored their first touchdown.

Schweikert faked a pitch, then ran forward for a 6-yard touchdown run to pull Montana within 21-10 with 1:21 left in the third quarter. That was badly needed. And now the teams are trading TDs. Go figure.

👏 @CodySchweikert9 punches it in! #GoGriz https://t.co/F2vEC2Uiv7 — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) November 21, 2026

2:10 p.m. | Crucial pick, crucial call

The Grizzlies, needing a touchdown, went for it as Keali'i Ah Yat went long for Brooks Davis in the end zone. But MSU's Takhari Carr came down with it for an interception. The play was reviewed and the call was upheld and the Cats took over.

From there, the Bobcats struck again on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Justin Lamson to Carter Dahlke. Now MSU has a 21-3 lead with 5:54 left in the third quarter.

1:56 p.m. | Cats come out strong

MSU got the ball first to start the second half, and a 47-yard deep ball from Justin Lamson to Carter Dahlke helped produce a 9-yard touchdown run by Adam Jones to give the Bobcats a 14-3 advantage.

Just Adam Jones doing Adam Jones things! 🤩 📺 ESPN+ @AJonessy | #BobcatBuilt https://t.co/t10CNjnj0k — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) November 21, 2026

The Cats now have that elusive-two score lead after a 6-play, 74-yard drive. Lamson was Lamson on that one. Montana's offense needs to find its form now.

1:27 p.m.| 7-3 at halftime

Well, we've got a low-scoring affair with neither team's offense able to get much traction.

Montana got on the scoreboard with a 43-yard field goal from Jo Silver toward the end of the half. If we had told you the score would be 7-3 at halftime — with the only touchdown coming off a trick play and one of the best offenses in the country being kept out of the end zone — would you have believed us?

1:14 p.m. | Missed opportunities

Now it's the Bobcats' turn to squander a scoring chance. Just a bit ago, MSU kicker Myles Sansted clanged one off the upright on a 48-yard field goal attempt. A false-start penalty two plays earlier did MSU no favors.

It's hard to say for sure, but the Bobcats may lament not being able to take a two- or even three-score lead against a defense that has struggled this year, all while its own defensive unit has kept a dynamic offense off the board.

12:59 p.m. | Who needs time of possession when you have trickery?

We finally have some points. MSU receiver Jabez Woods raced 51-yards on a nicely executed end-around play to give the Bobcats a 7-0 advantage.

Into the Bag of Tricks for 6‼️ ‘Cats strike first in Bozeman https://t.co/ZRuJrLRCoz — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 21, 2026

Neither offense had done much to that point. Kudos to the defenses to this point. We're in a lower-scoring game right now that anyone could have reasonably expected.

12:49 p.m. | Time of possession. Pay attention

Well, the Bobcats' defense just got off the field on a fourth-down play, as a Keali'i Ah Yat pass fell incomplete in the end zone. There's still no score in the second quarter.

One stat to keep track of so far? Time of possession. To this point, the Griz have held the ball by about a 2:1 margin — 12:07 to MSU's 6:01. Who's going to break this stalemate?

12:32 p.m. | A defensive battle?

It's the end of the first quarter and ... it's scoreless?

After the Cats got stopped on fourth down, Montana put together a 14-play drive that took 7:39 off the clock — but it resulted in nothing. A huge holding penalty negated an Eli Gillman run to the 1-yard line, and then Keali'i Ah Yat was sacked.

That led to a 44-yard Jo Silver field goal attempt that was pushed wide right. We're still 0-0 at Bobcat Stadium.

12:18 p.m. | Big stop for Montana

In the Bobcats' five-game home winning streak against the Grriz, they've averaged 346 rushing yards per game. And they were moving it well on their first drive ... until Montana's defense rose up in short-yard situations.

The Grizzlies stuffed both Adam Jones and Jared White — the last on fourth and 1 — to get off the field and get the ball back to their offense back at its on 24. Big stop right there.

12:12 p.m. | Opening drive stalls

The Griz got the ball first but were forced to punt after a pass from Keali'i Ah Yat to Reese Brooks fell incomplete on third down. True freshman corner Brian Harris made a big hit on Brooks to force the ball out.

Montana State now has the ball, and the running game, which has been the Cats' bread and butter in this rivalry series of late, is working early.

11:54 a.m. | Pregame

We're about five minutes away from kickoff. Here is a look at the pregame scene at the stadium:

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

11:45 a.m. | Hype it up

To set the stage, check out this hype video we produced this week, narrated by Flint Rasmussen. "There's no middle ground." This should get you going: