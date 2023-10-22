Watch Now
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana State 42, No. 3 Sacramento State 30

Jacob Trimble
Posted at 1:59 AM, Oct 22, 2023
SACRAMENTO — Second-ranked Montana State ran away from No. 3 Sacramento State Saturday night on the way to a 42-30 conference road win.

Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead a Bobcats offense that topped 300 yards rushing for the 5th time this season. Julius Davis and Jared White also added rushing touchdowns for MSU (6-1, 4-0).

BOBCAT POSTGAME: BRENT VIGEN, PLAYERS ANALYZE WIN OVER SAC STATE

Defensively, Jon Johnson returned an interception for a 16-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7. With 3:46 left in the half, Montana State took the lead for good when Sean Chambers hit Ty McCullouch on a 21-yard scoring strike to make it 14-7.

