Bobcat postgame: Coach Brent Vigen, players analyze road win at Sacramento State

Posted at 1:24 AM, Oct 22, 2023
SACRAMENTO - Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2-ranked Montana State pulled away from No. 3 Sacramento State Saturday night 42-30.

The Bobcats improve to 6-1 overall, 4-0 in Big Sky play while Sacramento State drops to 5-2 and 2-2.

Montana State will make it back-to-back road games next Saturday with a showdown at Idaho.

Afterward, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, safety Rylan Ortt, cornerback Jon Johnson and running back Julius Davis discussed Saturday's win.

MSU's full post-game media conference can be seen in the video above.

