Trio of CMR Rustlers sign with Frontier Conference football teams

GREAT FALLS — It’s national signing day Wednesday and a trio of Great Falls CMR Rustlers signed with Frontier Conference football programs.

Wide receiver River Wasson and defensive lineman Kaden Clement will suit up for the Montana Tech Orediggers in Butte, while Kael Barnes will join the “dozers” on the offensive line at Carroll College.

“Montana Tech is a great school,” Wasson said. “They have really good coaches and good atmosphere.”

Clement added, “I just really like the family atmosphere in Butte. It’s a brotherhood and everyone is together and tight.”

Barnes chose Carroll because of the top-notch synergy between athletics and academics.

“I like the atmosphere of Helena and I really like the coaches and all the players. They really made me feel welcome there,” Barnes said. “I think the program is on an upwards direction. They’ve been doing really good and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

And after four years in the green and gold, the teammates and friends are looking forward to what’s next and grateful to share this moment together..

“It’s a big deal. We’ve been friends with each other since freshman year,” Wasson said.

But make no mistake, being on opposite sides of the Carroll-Tech rivalry will be fun.

“I mean, it’s the most watched rivalry in the NAIA,” Clement said. “Kael and I might eventually line up across from each other on the line. It will be fun.”