Shelby native, former Montana Grizzly Rhett Reynolds announces transfer to Montana Tech

MISSOULA — Shelby native Rhett Reynolds is headed to Butte to continue his college basketball career.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who spent the past two seasons with the Montana Grizzlies men's basketball program, announced his transfer to Montana Tech's program via social media on Wednesday.

"Roll Diggs," Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds redshirted his first year at Montana before appearing in 11 games this season for the Griz, where he scored five total points and grabbed eight rebounds.

A standout at Shelby High School, Reynolds was a two-year captain for the Coyotes and was a three-time all-state and all-conference selection. He led Shelby by scoring around 24 points per game as a senior. The Coyotes took fourth at the State B tournament his senior year and won their divisional tournament his junior year.