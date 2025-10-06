Rocky Mountain's Darius Haskin is NAIA special teams player of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Darius Haskin of Rocky Mountain was named the NAIA football special teams player of the week, the organization announced Monday.

The redshirt freshman from Buckeye, Ariz., was a key part of the Battlin' Bears 31-21 victory over Valley City State on Saturday. Haskin's big performance included a 97-yard kickoff return to tie the game as well as four receptions for 72 yards and another TD.

In his first appearance as a kick returner this season, Haskin finished with two returns for 110 yards. On his second return of the game, he went untouched for 97 yards and a touchdown to match Valley City’s first score of the game.

Haskin finished with a total of 182 all-purpose yards.

As a receiver, Haskin leads the Frontier Conference's East Division in total yards (605), yards per game (121.0) and touchdowns (7). His 30 receptions rank second in the East.

The Battlin' Bears are idle this week before looking for their second win in the East Division on Oct. 18 when they host Dickinson State.

