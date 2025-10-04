Rocky breaks into win column with 31-21 victory over Valley City State

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Trent Nobach threw two touchdown passes, including one in the fourth quarter to Eric Lira, and Rocky Mountain College broke into the win column with a 31-21 road victory Saturday over Valley City State.

Nobach found Lira with a 16-yard scoring pass with 8:19 remaining to help the Battlin' Bears build a 10-point advantage. Austin Drake made a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter as Rocky broke a 21-21 tie.

Tuff Adams rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown for the Bears, who won for the first time this season after losing four in a row. The game was the Frontier Conference East division opener for both teams.

Rocky's Darius Haskin caught a touchdown pass and also returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

Nobach, who missed last week's game against Carroll College, threw for 162 yards. He threw two interceptions. The Bears' defense limited Valley City State to 211 total yards of offense. Dakota Sage had seven tackles and a sack for Rocky.

Rocky (1-4, 1-0) has a bye next week but returns home to play Dickinson State (N.D.) on Oct. 15. Valley City State (3-2, 0-1) will host Mayville State (N.D.) next week.

