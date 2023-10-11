Rocky Mountain College's Jackson Wilson named NAIA men’s cross country runner of the week

BILLINGS — After his school record-setting performance at last week’s Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bear Open, Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College was named NAIA men’s cross country runner of the week on Wednesday.

Wilson won the men's 8K at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Open last week, crossing the finish line in a personal-best time of 24 minutes, 17.1 seconds. He earned the individual victory by nearly 15 seconds as the Rocky men finished sixth overall against a field of NAIA and NCAA Division II competition.

Wilson is the first-ever Battlin’ Bear to earn national men’s cross country runner of the week and the first Rocky athlete to earn an NAIA player of the week award since Sydney Little Light (women's cross country) and Ayla Embry (volleyball) were honored during the 2022 season.

Wilson, a senior from Box Elder, South Dakota, was named the Frontier Conference men’s cross country runner of the week on Monday. It was the second conference honor of the season for Wilson and 15th award of his career.

Wilson and the Rocky cross country teams are back in action Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State Invitational in Lewiston, Idaho.