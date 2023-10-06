Rocky's Jackson Wilson sets new school mark at Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Invite

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Jackson Wilson broke away from the pack in the final stretch of the men's 8K on Friday to win at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Invite and establish a new school mark.

Wilson finished in first place with a time of 24:17.1, which broke his own program record. The Bears placed sixth overall in the men's team competition. Rocky's women' took fifth behind numerous personal bests.

All seven competing Rocky women ran personal bests in the 6k. The Bears were led by Jayden Woodland, who finished 11th overall with a time of 22:36.6.

Chloe Bryntesen (17th overall, 23:15.4), Kallyn Wilkins (20th overall, 23:20.3), and Taylen Stinson (22nd overall, 23:22.4) followed along running inside the top 25. Grace Timm rounded out the scorers, finishing 34th overall (23:55.3).

Rocky Cross Country placed sixth overall in the men’s 8k and fifth overall in the women’s 5k behind numerous personal bests and an impressive individual victory from Jackson Wilson.

The Rocky men were led by two top-four individual performances. Corbyn Svec also ran a new personal best, crossing the line fourth overall with a time of 24:56.4, becoming just the eighth Bear ever to run sub-25 minutes in the 8k.

